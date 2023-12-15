Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $240.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VMC opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.