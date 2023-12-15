Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $2.05 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Vox Royalty by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vox Royalty by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.