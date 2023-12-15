Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 63.4% in November

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VOXR opened at $2.05 on Friday. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.
Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the third quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Vox Royalty by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Vox Royalty by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vox Royalty in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.
