Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vivakor Stock Performance

Vivakor stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Vivakor has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Get Vivakor alerts:

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivakor had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 77.66%. The business had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

Vivakor Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vivakor in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,400,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivakor in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivakor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivakor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivakor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.