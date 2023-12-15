Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $263.25.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

