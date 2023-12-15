Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s 7th Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $263.25.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
