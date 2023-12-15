Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Down 30.3% in November

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRPX stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

