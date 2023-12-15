Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Up 4.9%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 84,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 683,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,437.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.58%. Analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

