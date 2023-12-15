VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $34.00 at KeyCorp

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.