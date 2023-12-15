Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $379.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $347.00 to $379.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $378.52.

Shares of VRTX opened at $406.60 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $406.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

