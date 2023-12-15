Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $3.63 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.90 million.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

