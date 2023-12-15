Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

