Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Short Interest Update

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance
VTYX stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $47.25.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,538. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
