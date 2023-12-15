Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Short Interest Update

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the November 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ventyx Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $449,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 56,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,142,503.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,488,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,961,036.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,538. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

