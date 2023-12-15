Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the November 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 2.6 %

VSTA stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

