Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.92

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 771758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
