Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.92

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.92 and last traded at $49.91, with a volume of 771758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0873 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,191,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

