Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

