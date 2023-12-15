Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTHR opened at $211.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.18 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

