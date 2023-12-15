Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1405 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.