Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 15th total of 621,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,223,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1405 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.