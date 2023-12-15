Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,362,000 after purchasing an additional 303,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.01 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

