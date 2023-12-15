Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.07 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

