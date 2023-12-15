Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

