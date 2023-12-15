Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

VDE stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.