Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.51 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.59 and its 200-day moving average is $189.02. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

