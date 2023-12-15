Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

VMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $227.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.32 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 192,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

