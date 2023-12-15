Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.94.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

