Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Down 8.1%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.26. 4,885,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,804,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on UEC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07.

In related news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $29,603.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,998,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

