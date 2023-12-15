UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

