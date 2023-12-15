U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and have sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.