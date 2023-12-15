U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.52.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 154 shares of company stock worth $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares worth $200,306. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

