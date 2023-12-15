Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 119,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 57,880 shares.The stock last traded at $13.44 and had previously closed at $13.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 150,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

