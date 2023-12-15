Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,746 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.2% of Tucker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $29,618,000. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

