TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.61

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.21, with a volume of 22430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

