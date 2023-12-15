Trex (NYSE:TREX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. Trex has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

