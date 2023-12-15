Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.76.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of COOK opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $367.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Traeger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

