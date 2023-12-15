THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

THOR Industries stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $118.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.84.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 748,713 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 527,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

