The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 25.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.1% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

