The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. The stock has a market cap of $340.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

