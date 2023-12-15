The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $353.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.