The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $353.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

