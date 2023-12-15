The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.99 and a 200 day moving average of $310.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.