The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 178.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,701,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

NYSE:HD opened at $351.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $353.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

