The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

NYSE EL opened at $145.93 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

