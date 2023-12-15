The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

CI stock opened at $298.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

