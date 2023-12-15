Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $115.36 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

