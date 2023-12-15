Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

