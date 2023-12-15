TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$40.00, with a volume of 9912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.28. The company has a market cap of C$742.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.64.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

