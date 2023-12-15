Telsey Advisory Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $122.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PVH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.25.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $116.94 on Tuesday. PVH has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PVH by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.