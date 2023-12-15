Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $7.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Big Lots Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE BIG opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -11.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

