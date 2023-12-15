Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $20.36 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $20.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $20.40. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

