TD Cowen Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $29.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.40.

Get NOV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. NOV has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.