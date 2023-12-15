TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,049,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,548,000 after purchasing an additional 462,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TRP opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.